New Models

JMC Vigus bakkie to launch in November with competitive pricing

22 September 2025 - 14:14 By Motoring Staff
The Vigus single cab bakkie is powered by a 2.4l turbodiesel engine.
Image: Supplied

Salvador Caetano Auto South Africa, a subsidiary of the Salvador Caetano Group, is gearing up to launch Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) in South Africa in November.

With the first vehicles already en route, the Chinese marque says it's ready to make an entrance with a range of commercial models balancing value, capability and comfort. 

First off the boat will be the Vigus single cab bakkie that pairs a 103kW/310Nm 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with a five-speed manual transmission. Though additional specifications will be unveiled closer to the vehicle’s introduction date, JMC says it offers “solid towing capability, confident overtaking power and the torque to tackle heavy loads and uneven terrain, all while maintaining fuel efficiency and mechanical simplicity”.

Backed by a full range of aftersales support, locally available parts and a growing network of service points, the brand is aiming to market the Vigus single cab one-tonner with a competitive starting price of R300,000 — a sum that undercuts comparable China-sourced rivals such as the GWM Steed 5 single cab S (R307,950) and Foton Tunland G7 (R329,900). 

In 2026, JMC plans to broaden its South African portfolio with the addition of the Vigus double cab, the Grand Avenue leisure bakkie and Carrying Plus trucks aimed at logistics, agriculture and industrial users.

