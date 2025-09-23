BMW this week confirmed the upcoming fifth-generation X5 will be offered with a broad range of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell.
After the successful testing of a pilot fleet worldwide, BMW said the iX5 Hydrogen will enter the market as the brand’s first series-produced hydrogen-powered model.
While the Munich-based carmaker has not yet shared official technical specifications, the test mules were equipped with two 700-bar, carbon fibre reinforced plastic hydrogen tanks mounted beneath the rear seats, with a combined capacity of 6kg. These supplied a 125kW fuel cell system, a 170kW battery and a 295kW electric motor.
Fully fuelled — which takes between three and four minutes — the vehicle offered a driving range of 504km on the WLTP cycle, a 0—100km/h sprint time of under six seconds and a top speed of 180km/h.
BMW said the production-ready iX5 Hydrogen is set to make its international debut in 2028 and will feature a new third-generation hydrogen drive system developed in collaboration with Toyota. This, the company claims, will not only deliver a longer driving range and sharper performance but also reduce component size and improve packaging — factors crucial for maintaining the engaging driving dynamics the brand is known for.
“The new iX5 Hydrogen will be a true BMW — pioneering in its class and delivering the BMW typical driving pleasure,” said Michael Rath, vice-president hydrogen vehicles BMW Group.
BMW confirms new iX5 Hydrogen will hit the road in 2028
