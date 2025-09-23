Capricorn Group and Zagato have teamed up to create an exclusive new driver-focused hypercar.
Capricorn, based in Germany, is a manufacturer of lightweight components for specialist industries, including Formula One, where it has experience producing engine blocks and precision-forged pistons.
Zagato, meanwhile, is a renowned Italian design and coachbuilding company founded in 1919, best known for shaping bespoke models for brands such as Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Shelby, Fiat, Porsche and Volvo.
“We wanted to create something that feels technically advanced yet refreshingly analogue; a car that rewards the driver with a direct, uncompromised experience,” said Capricorn CEO Robertino Wild.
“To shape its exterior we turned to Zagato, a name that speaks for itself in the world of design. The collaboration was also a personal one. [Zagato president] Andrea Zagato is not only a long-standing business partner but also a close friend, which gave the project a special character.”
Capricorn teams up with Zagato for lightweight gull-wing hypercar
Just 19 examples will be built, with production scheduled to begin next year
Image: Supplied
This marks the first time the Zagato name will be carried on a true hypercar. The two firms confirmed on Tuesday the yet to be named model will make its debut on October 10 at the Zoute Grand Prix in Belgium.
While details remain limited, the car is said to be exceedingly lightweight and will feature a pair of gull-wing doors.
Just 19 examples will be built, with production scheduled to begin in the first half of 2026. The series will be offered exclusively through the Louyet Group, a high-end retailer presenting the cars first to its circle of long-standing VIP clients.
“This hand-built production series embodies the fusion of two DNAs — German precision and Italian beauty — forging an even stronger identity: a true synthesis of timeless design and drivability,” said Andrea Zagato.
“Through the heritage, expertise and unique skills of our two companies, we bring to life a collectible project that opens a new chapter in our story and redefines the standards of emotional design and driving.”
