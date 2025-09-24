The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V12 Edition celebrates a tradition of V12 engines that have been synonymous with Maybach since the early 20th century.
Limited to only 50 examples available in select markets, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V12 Edition combines cutting-edge technology with bespoke craftsmanship to celebrate nearly a century of 12-cylinder Maybach heritage through the German carmaker’s Manufaktur personalisation programme.
The V12 engine has been a cornerstone of Maybach’s history dating back to the early 1930s, with the first series-produced Maybach 12-cylinder engine installed in the luxurious Maybach Zeppelin.
The special edition car is based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 and is equipped with electrically operated comfort rear doors, active road noise compensation, rear-axle steering and E-Active Body Control active suspension for better ride comfort and agility.
Inside, it has an adaptive MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) with brilliant displays on up to five large screens.
Exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V12 Edition headed for SA
Just 50 units will be made and some will reach our shores in 2026
Image: Supplied
The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V12 Edition celebrates a tradition of V12 engines that have been synonymous with Maybach since the early 20th century.
Limited to only 50 examples available in select markets, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V12 Edition combines cutting-edge technology with bespoke craftsmanship to celebrate nearly a century of 12-cylinder Maybach heritage through the German carmaker’s Manufaktur personalisation programme.
The V12 engine has been a cornerstone of Maybach’s history dating back to the early 1930s, with the first series-produced Maybach 12-cylinder engine installed in the luxurious Maybach Zeppelin.
The special edition car is based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 and is equipped with electrically operated comfort rear doors, active road noise compensation, rear-axle steering and E-Active Body Control active suspension for better ride comfort and agility.
Inside, it has an adaptive MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) with brilliant displays on up to five large screens.
Image: SUPPLIED
The V12 Edition is powered by a 5,980cc V12 petrol turbo engine with outputs of 450kW and 900Nm of torque, capable of whisking the large sedan from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and to an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.
The power is laid down via a nine-speed automatic transmission and fully variable 4Matic all-wheel drive.
But this isn’t just about speed — it’s about indulgence. The special model features a striking two-tone exterior paint finish combining Manufaktur olive metallic and obsidian black metallic, accented by a contrasting hi-tech silver metallic pinstripe — a meticulous finish that can take up to 10 days to apply.
Image: SUPPLIED
The luxury sedan rides on five-hole forged wheels in Manufaktur olive metallic, while the edition-specific Maybach emblem on the C-pillar adds another touch of exclusivity: the Maybach double-M emblem is complemented by a chrome and gold medal, featuring a prominent “12” as a tribute to the bonnet ornament of the Maybach Zeppelin DS 8. The 24-carat gold medal ring is adorned with a diamond engraving in a 12-part ring division.
Inside, the Nappa leather interior in Manufaktur exclusive saddle brown is paired with high-gloss brown burr walnut wood trim, which is also used for the steering wheel.
Other special interior flourishes include a roof liner in diamond-quilted saddle brown, special edition embroidery and a “1 of 50” badge in the centre console. A golden inlay graces the rear centre console. The Maybach emblem, complete with its commemorative medal and “12”, is framed by 12 golden circles, a nod to the iconic Maybach brand pattern.
Image: SUPPLIED
Each of the 50 units has bespoke accessories such as Robbe & Berking silver-plated champagne flutes with edition-specific engraving, a boot mat with edging in saddle brown matching the interior concept, a key gift box handcrafted in the Manufaktur in Sindelfingen and an edition-specific key ring.
Mercedes-Benz confirms that some units of the V12 Edition will come to SA. The price is unconfirmed, but it is expected to come at a significant premium over the standard S680, which retails for R5.2m.
READ MORE:
Popular BMW model ranges updated with more power and features
New Bentley Bentayga accessories cater to four-legged passengers
Mercedes appoints new technology and production chiefs
Volvo EX90 recharged with hardware and software updates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos