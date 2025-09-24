New Models

Exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V12 Edition headed for SA

Just 50 units will be made and some will reach our shores in 2026

24 September 2025 - 16:19
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V12 Edition celebrates a tradition of V12 engines.
Image: Supplied

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V12 Edition celebrates a tradition of V12 engines that have been synonymous with Maybach since the early 20th century.

Limited to only 50 examples available in select markets, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V12 Edition combines cutting-edge technology with bespoke craftsmanship to celebrate nearly a century of 12-cylinder Maybach heritage through the German carmaker’s Manufaktur personalisation programme.

The V12 engine has been a cornerstone of Maybach’s history dating back to the early 1930s, with the first series-produced Maybach 12-cylinder engine installed in the luxurious Maybach Zeppelin.

The special edition car is based on the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 and is equipped with electrically operated comfort rear doors, active road noise compensation, rear-axle steering and E-Active Body Control active suspension for better ride comfort and agility.

Inside, it has an adaptive MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) with brilliant displays on up to five large screens.

Nappa leather interior is in Manufaktur exclusive saddle brown.
Image: SUPPLIED

The V12 Edition is powered by a 5,980cc V12 petrol turbo engine with outputs of 450kW and 900Nm of torque, capable of whisking the large sedan from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and to an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.

The power is laid down via a nine-speed automatic transmission and fully variable 4Matic all-wheel drive.

But this isn’t just about speed — it’s about indulgence. The special model features a striking two-tone exterior paint finish combining Manufaktur olive metallic and obsidian black metallic, accented by a contrasting hi-tech silver metallic pinstripe — a meticulous finish that can take up to 10 days to apply.

The Maybach double-M emblem is complemented by a chrome and gold medal.
Image: SUPPLIED

The luxury sedan rides on five-hole forged wheels in Manufaktur olive metallic, while the edition-specific Maybach emblem on the C-pillar adds another touch of exclusivity: the Maybach double-M emblem is complemented by a chrome and gold medal, featuring a prominent “12” as a tribute to the bonnet ornament of the Maybach Zeppelin DS 8. The 24-carat gold medal ring is adorned with a diamond engraving in a 12-part ring division.

Inside, the Nappa leather interior in Manufaktur exclusive saddle brown is paired with high-gloss brown burr walnut wood trim, which is also used for the steering wheel.

Other special interior flourishes include a roof liner in diamond-quilted saddle brown, special edition embroidery and a “1 of 50” badge in the centre console. A golden inlay graces the rear centre console. The Maybach emblem, complete with its commemorative medal and “12”, is framed by 12 golden circles, a nod to the iconic Maybach brand pattern. 

Each of the 50 units has bespoke accessories such as Robbe & Berking silver-plated champagne flutes.
Image: SUPPLIED

Each of the 50 units has bespoke accessories such as Robbe & Berking silver-plated champagne flutes with edition-specific engraving, a boot mat with edging in saddle brown matching the interior concept, a key gift box handcrafted in the Manufaktur in Sindelfingen and an edition-specific key ring.

Mercedes-Benz confirms that some units of the V12 Edition will come to SA. The price is unconfirmed, but it is expected to come at a significant premium over the standard S680, which retails for R5.2m.

