Popular BMW model ranges updated with more power and features

24 September 2025 - 15:51 By Motoring Staff
BMW is adding more power to its three-litre six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine in the M240i xDrive Coupé, pictured, as well as the M340i xDrive Sedan and Touring, M440i xDrive Coupé, Convertible and Gran Coupé models.
Image: Supplied

BMW is adding an extra shot of power to the 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine doing duty in the M240i xDrive Coupé, M340i xDrive Sedan and Touring, M440i xDrive Coupé, Convertible and Gran Coupé models. 

It now has an output of 288kW and 540Nm, which represents a significant 13kW and 40Nm increase over that of the outgoing unit. 

BMW says this additional output improves accelerative performance, with the 3 Series and 4 Series models both shaving 0.1 seconds off their claimed 0-100 km/h times. In the case of the M340i xDrive Sedan, this benchmark is now achieved in just 4.3 seconds. 

Overall efficiency is also improved with all models said to use less fuel and huff less CO2

Image: Supplied

Other updates include the option of a new exterior colour – Cape York Green – for all versions of the 2 Series Gran Coupé with the M Sport design or the M Sport package.

Adaptive LED headlights are available as an individual option without the M Sport package Pro for the 420i, 420d and 420d xDrive. On the 4 Series Gran Coupé and i4 this option now includes laser taillights.

While the X3 benefits from updated interior colourways, the 5 Series, i5 and M5 Sedan/Touring models sport a new coat hook on the B-pillar trim.

On the tech side of things, the My BMW app on all models will add a charging guide in the Explore tab, offering practical tips like how to optimise charging.

In addition, BMW Maps’ charge-optimised route planning is being rolled out to vehicles with Operating System 8 and 8.5 in Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Romania, Serbia and Singapore.

