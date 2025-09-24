New Models

Volvo EX90 recharged with hardware and software updates

24 September 2025 - 12:00 By Motoring Staff
The updated EX90 now comes with an electrochromic panoramic roof, first seen on the new ES90.
The updated EX90 now comes with an electrochromic panoramic roof, first seen on the new ES90.
Image: Supplied

Volvo has updated its EX90 with a suite of hardware and software upgrades.

The most significant change is the shift from a 400V to an 800V electrical system, which allows faster charging, reduces heat generation and provides more power for improved acceleration.

Charging performance is further enhanced by new battery management software that can add up to 250km of range in just 10 minutes.

The SUV also gains a more powerful core computer powered by a dual Nvidia Drive AGX chipset, capable of 500 TOPS (trillion operations per second). Volvo says this boost in computing power expands the EX90’s safety and performance potential through the latest data, software and AI systems.

Importantly, the upgrade won’t be limited to new buyers as owners of existing EX90 models will receive a one-time free computer upgrade via a scheduled workshop visit.

Image: Supplied

This enhanced processing enables features such as connected safety alerts for slippery roads and hazards ahead, integrated emergency-call functionality with stop assist, expanded automatic emergency steering at night, and park pilot assist for parallel parking.

Finally, the EX90 now comes with an electrochromic panoramic roof, first seen on the new ES90. The adjustable glass can darken or lighten at the touch of a button, reducing glare or adding privacy when needed.

