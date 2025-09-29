New Models

New Jetour T1 and T2 SUVs about to make SA debut

29 September 2025 - 14:00
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The T2 has competitors like the GWM Tank 300 and BAIC B40 in its sights.
Image: Supplied

Jetour has confirmed it will launch its new T-Series SUVs in South Africa next month.

These all-wheel drive models will complement the front-wheel drive Dashing five-seater and X70 Plus seven-seater SUVs Jetour has offered since the brand made its local debut in September 2024. Jetour is a sub-brand of the Chinese carmaker Chery, but unlike Omoda and Jaecoo it operates independently with its own parts warehouse and national dealer footprint.

The T1 and T2 have rugged and boxy designs and share the same monocoque platform, engine and drivetrain, though the T2 is slightly larger. Both will have all-wheel drive variants with a fully automatic X Wheel Drive system that intelligently switches between 2WD and 4WD. They also both have several driving modes, but the T2 is better suited for off-road adventures and also has a creeping mode and an elevated 220mm ground clearance (the T1 has a 190mm ride height).

The T1 competes against rivals such as the Renault Duster.
Image: Supplied

At 4,705mm in length, the T1 competes against rivals such as the Renault Duster while the T2 with a length of 4,785mm has competitors such as the GWM Tank 300 and BAIC B40 in its sights.

The Jetour T-Series is available in China and several other countries, with South Africa to be the first right-hand drive market to receive it.

Jetour has not confirmed technical details, but overseas the T-Series is available with a 135kW/290Nm 1.5l petrol turbo engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 187kW/390Nm 2.0l petrol turbo with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Hybrid options are also expected later.

More details and pricing will be announced at next month’s launch.

