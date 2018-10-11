Toyota Hilux trumps Ford Ranger in resale

The Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger — the two most popular bakkies in SA by far — have long duelled for market share, with each having their fans.

Now we can reveal which bakkie is the best — in terms of resale, anyway.

According to Darryl Jacobson, MD of True Price and formerly the longtime boss of Burchmore’s auctioneers, the Hilux has the best resale value. "This is especially the case when considering high-mileage models," he reveals.

True Price has data pertaining to thousands of vehicles sold on auction on its system, which is utilised to provide free vehicle evaluations to motorists. The data reveals some interesting statistics, as Jacobson says: "We analysed 2015 and 2016 Hilux and Ranger models in three different mileage categories: zero to 100 000km, 100 000km to 200 000km and more than 200 000km. The Hilux outperforms the Ranger in all three categories."

In the zero to 100 000km category the Hilux retains 73% of its original price while the Ranger sells for 69% of its original price. In the 100 000km to 200 000km category the Hilux retains 62% of its original price and the Ranger 56%. In the more than 200 000km category, the figures are 68% for the Hilux and 53% for the Ranger.

According to Jacobson, resale value should be one of the single most important factors to consider before purchasing any vehicle.

"The majority of vehicles are depreciating assets. The exception to this rule is a classic or collector’s car. The longer you own a vehicle, the less it will be worth. In fact, depreciation is the single biggest cost factor when it comes to vehicle ownership. It is far more significant than the cost of servicing and maintenance, for instance."

Why does the Hilux have better resale value than the Ranger?

"The first is brand image," says Jacobson. "The Toyota brand is one of the most loved and trusted in SA. Motorists believe that they are purchasing reliability and peace of mind."

"The second is after-sales service. Toyota dealers have an outstanding reputation for delivering good service at fair prices. Furthermore, the dealer network is vast. Spare parts are also readily available.

"The Ranger has been widely praised — both by members of the motoring media and by the buying public in this country. But Toyota’s long-standing legacy and reputation will be difficult — if not impossible — to usurp in the near future."

Between them the two bakkies sold nearly 70 000 units in SA last year (36 422 Hilux and 32 811 Ranger).