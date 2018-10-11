Toyota working on GTI-rivaling Auris GRMN

Toyota is reportedly working on a high-performance Auris to take on the likes of the Golf GTI.

The brand’s relatively new GRMN performance arm, having recently built the limited-edition 156kW Yaris GRMN and busy developing hot versions of the Supra and GR Super Sport, may now turn its sights on the hatchback version of the Corolla.

"So as we go along with our product range we will look at every one of the products and say ok what is possible? Does this model suit the GR brand? Can we make some excitement with it," President and CEO of Toyota Europe Johan van Zyl told Auto Express.

"I think that’s what we are trying to say with the fact we have launched the 2.0l hybrid in the Corolla range. We are saying it is possible. We can make a more exciting, sporty hybrid. The technology is there. It’s just the way you tune it."

Speculation is that an Auris hot hatch could use a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder with around 186kW of power.

Other sporty Toyotas might be in the pipeline too, including reborn versions of the Celica and MR2, while the second-generation Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ are due for launch in about 2021.

GRMN models will initially be focused on the Japanese market as well as in selected European countries. – BD Motor News