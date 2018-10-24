The 2019 Audi R8 will be a race car for the street

Audi revealed this week that the R8 is getting an update with better handling, more drive settings, and an even more stunning exterior.

Audi's fastest vehicle, the R8, is getting even faster and more powerful with the 2019 model update. As Oliver Hoffman, Technical Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH, said in a statement, "With around 50 percent shared parts with the R8 LMS GT3 and even 60 percent with the R8 LMS GT4, no other automobile is so close to motor racing as the R8."

Like the 2018 R8, the 2019 model is powered by a naturally-aspirating V10 engine – with that characteristic, high-revving sound – in two output ratings, probably one for the standard model and one for the Plus.

The suspension has been modified to increase steering response precision and stability. Depending on which engine you select, there will be three additional driving modes to adapt the vehicle to dry, wet, and snowy conditions based on the road's friction coefficient.

The newly designed body parallels the heightened performance features. The grille got meatier as did the front splitters, and the hood now features flat slits that share the DNA of the iconic Audi Ur-quattro. Each of these features have variants based on the engine chosen, which will also alter how the side trims and diffuser are highlighted.

In Q1 of 2019, the new R8 models will arrive in dealerships across Europe and go on sale shortly after. The US market is still awaiting an arrival announcement.