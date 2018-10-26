EVENTS | Your Ignition guide to motoring in 2019
Cars in the Park, the Durban Concours d’Elegance and more: we list all the best events to attend
Cars in the Park
- DATE: May 26
- LOCATION: Gold Circle Training Centre, Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal
- DETAILS: admin@carsinthepark.net
Cars in the Park Pietermaritzburg is a one-of-a-kind event that is sure to appease all petrolheads out there!
Come on down to the oldest car show of its type in the country, featuring 1,600 amazing vehicles on display, super cars, special displays, food stalls, craft markets, business stalls, kids entertainment, beer garden, live band, and fantastic family fun.
Power Series Round 4
- DATE: June 08
- LOCATION: Killarney International Raceway, Cape Town, Western Cape
- DETAILS: rhonette@wpmc.co.za
The fourth instalment of the Power Series sponsored by Wingfield Motors, promises to be an action-packed day of motorsport, with every class of regional racing on the programme. There will be fine food and ice-cold drinks available at the revamped, upmarket Trackside Pub and Grill, as well as a Kiddies' Corner, with trained minders to keep an eye on your little ones.
Gates open at 7.30am, and racing starts at 10am.
V-Dubs Harvard Drive
- DATE: June 22
- LOCATION: Grasslands Flying Club, Sesmylspruit Rd, Mooiplaats 355-Jr, Centurion
- DETAILS: hm@motorheads.co.za
V-Dubs Harvard Drive will be celebrating the car that changed the world, on the day that it is internationally recognised. Of course, we are talking about the VW Beetle.
This car show welcomes other classic cars, not just the Beetle, so everyone is welcome to attend. There will also be a Harvard aircraft on display where you can grab some memorable photos with your loved ones and friends. With food stalls, entertainment and a ton of memorabilia to purchase, this is guaranteed to be one for the books – especially considering that ticket prices are just R10.
Durban Concours d’Elegance
- DATE: June 27-28
- LOCATION: Durban Country Club, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
- DETAILS: www.concoursdurban.co.za
The Durban Country Club will be hosting 120 of the country’s most elite classics at the Durban Concours d’Elegance. There will be great attractions for the whole family, including food and bubbly bars, a kiddies area, live music, and a fashion show. The theme of the event is 1950s, so don’t forget to dress up.
