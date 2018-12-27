Four insane hypercars we're really hoping to see in 2019

The Aston Martin Valkyrie and McLaren Speedtail top the list of outrageous hypercars that we're excited to – hopefully – see in 2019.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

News of the Aston Martin Valkyrie (above) has been trickling in since 2017. Most recently, the company revealed the specs of its powerful engine, which is capable of 11,100rpm and a top speed around 400km/h, thanks to the naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter 65-degree V12. Reports claim that the $3.2 million (roughly R46 407 104) hypercar will finally make its debut sometime in 2019, though all 25 production models are already sold out.