Aston Martin future-proofs its classic cars

Foresight into an electric-car future has inspired British luxury sports car brand Aston Martin to adopt a bold new plan to take its past along into the future.

Classic Aston Martins are sought after by customers and to shield against any future legislation that restricts the use of fossil-fuel powered classics, the company has created a zero-emissions conversion. It’s a part of the company’s wider electric-vehicle strategy, with the Heritage electrification concept occupying space and official subsidiary status at Aston Martin’s Works Newport Pagnell premises.

Developed around a so-called “cassette” EV powertrain, it shares key parts with the Rapide E, the marque’s four-door limo that’s set to be the first fully electric Aston Martin.

An original 1970 DB6 MkII Volante is the first Classic car to receive the radical new EV powertrain. The idea is that the car’s oily bits are intact and the car can still purr on its nearly 50 year old engine. However, if rules become draconian, the old engine is removed and in place they fit the electric cassette powertrain.