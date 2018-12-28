news

Bugatti's 3D-printed brake calipers ready to hit the road

28 December 2018 - 11:24 By AFP Relaxnews
A Bugatti 3D-printed brake caliper
A Bugatti 3D-printed brake caliper
Image: Supplied

Nearly a year after Bugatti announced that it was working on a 3D-printed brake caliper, it released a video of the finished product in action. 

Bugatti has been working on creating a 3D-printed brake caliper for its high-speed models like the Divo or Chiron since January, and just last week it posted a video of the titanium part in action.

The caption reads, "The world's largest 3D printed titanium pressure functional component ever produced on one of the most powerful brake test benches on the market! This is what it looks like when Bugatti prepares its first printed titanium brake caliper for series production," though it's difficult to believe that the team tests under such dramatic lighting conditions.

The four-and-a-half-minute-long clip features the caliper undergoing a test simulating a vehicle braking from a speed of 400km/h, while the test disc reaches 1 025 degrees Celsius – a temperature that created quite the light show of sparks and glowing metal.

According to Bugatti, it takes 45 hours to print a single titanium-based caliper consisting of 2,213 layers of material. Of course, this kind of technology is not compatible with mass production, so such a specially-created part will be reserved for the manufacturer's multi-million-dollar models which are manufactured in extremely limited amounts.

Zim businessman Frank Buyanga adds $2.3m Bugatti to his car collection

Businessman Frank Buyanga has added a second-hand car to his luxury fleet.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Fuel price set to drop by R1 a litre news
  2. Royal honour for South African-born legend Gordon Murray news
  3. Bugatti's 3D-printed brake calipers ready to hit the road news
  4. Motors that made us go meh: 5 most forgettable cars of 2018 Lifestyle
  5. Drive away in a brand-new, deposit-free Audi A4 or A5 news

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X