Bugatti's 3D-printed brake calipers ready to hit the road

Nearly a year after Bugatti announced that it was working on a 3D-printed brake caliper, it released a video of the finished product in action.

Bugatti has been working on creating a 3D-printed brake caliper for its high-speed models like the Divo or Chiron since January, and just last week it posted a video of the titanium part in action.

The caption reads, "The world's largest 3D printed titanium pressure functional component ever produced on one of the most powerful brake test benches on the market! This is what it looks like when Bugatti prepares its first printed titanium brake caliper for series production," though it's difficult to believe that the team tests under such dramatic lighting conditions.