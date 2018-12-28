Royal honour for South African-born legend Gordon Murray

Legendary South African-born British automotive designer and engineer, Professor Gordon Murray, has been bestowed a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) in the Queen’s New Year Honours 2019.

The accolade is in “recognition of his services to motoring after a lifetime of devising and delivering creative and ground-breaking projects in the motorsport and automotive sectors.”

Gordon Murray said: “It is extremely humbling to receive a CBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours. I’ve spent more than 50 years doing what I love, working with a wealth of highly-talented and creative people around the world, but primarily in the UK. From the competing during the heyday of Formula One, to designing the world’s fastest supercar, I’ve loved every minute. I’d like to dedicate this honour to all those I’ve worked with over the years and I look forward to an exciting new future for the Gordon Murray Group.”