WATCH | Road fail: 7 times bad drivers were caught on camera

From road rage to just sheer bad driving, here are seven times bad drivers were caught on camera.

'What a legend!' Biker praised after standoff with taxi driver goes viral

A minibus taxi driver (video above) flagrantly driving into oncoming traffic to avoid peak hour congestion, was stopped in his tracks by a motorcyclist in Bryanston‚ Johannesburg.

The defiant minibus driver was traced by police and arrested.

The motorcyclist‚ who captured his stand-off with the minibus driver using a helmet-mounted camera‚ received widespread praise from fed-up motorists after uploading the footage to YouTube.