Five concept cars from 2018 we wish they'd build

From coupes to SUVs, 2018 offered a good glimpse of what new models to expect in future. These are five concept cars that bowled us over to a point of wanting to write letters to each brand pleading for them to be produced.

Peugeot e-Legend concept

First shown at 2018 Paris motor show, the e-Legend concept is the French brand’s vision for a fully electric and autonomous vehicle that looks nothing like the typical ho-hum, predictable looks of some modern concept cars. In style it re-imagines the Peugeot 504 sold between 1968 and 1983. It was such a refreshing hit with Paris motor show goers that it drew big crowds amongst a bevy of bulbous new shape cars and concepts surrounding its stand. We understand why. Nothing tugs at the heart strings like a classic coupe shape to remind the world why the past is actually the future. One of its lovely features is a 49” digital screen curved towards the occupants, who can watch films, media content or even a shot of the road, depending on the driving mode selected.