Five concept cars from 2018 we wish they'd build
2018 was a year of many future concept cars shown. These are just a handful that we hope make it to production
From coupes to SUVs, 2018 offered a good glimpse of what new models to expect in future. These are five concept cars that bowled us over to a point of wanting to write letters to each brand pleading for them to be produced.
Peugeot e-Legend concept
First shown at 2018 Paris motor show, the e-Legend concept is the French brand’s vision for a fully electric and autonomous vehicle that looks nothing like the typical ho-hum, predictable looks of some modern concept cars. In style it re-imagines the Peugeot 504 sold between 1968 and 1983. It was such a refreshing hit with Paris motor show goers that it drew big crowds amongst a bevy of bulbous new shape cars and concepts surrounding its stand. We understand why. Nothing tugs at the heart strings like a classic coupe shape to remind the world why the past is actually the future. One of its lovely features is a 49” digital screen curved towards the occupants, who can watch films, media content or even a shot of the road, depending on the driving mode selected.
Subaru VIZIV Performance STI Concept
Subaru’s initial 2017 Viziv concept which harks back to the company’s station-wagon heritage is pleasant and good looking. But the second installation here, the VIZIV Performance STI Concept, really is the business. It conjures futuristic, aggressive fantasies of how the STI performance car of tomorrow could look with hallmark STI design cues such as pink highlights and a massive rear wing, and more aggression in tribute to Imprezas from the past.
And it is believed that it will go into production since Subaru’s announcement that it will retire the current model, which we’ve recently driven in WRX STI Diamond Edition form. There is talk that it will be a hybrid drivetrain powering this VIZIV STI Concept but either way, it’s a worthy and exciting next step for the legendary pocket rockets. Please make it, Subaru.
VW I.D BUZZ concept
With each generation of car lovers born since 1950 when the vehicle was first sold, certain people have fallen head over heels in love with Volkswagen’s kombi. The I.D. BUZZ concept is an EV bus that’s nearly five meters long, 1.97 meters wide and 1.96 meters high. In short, it still offers the practicality enjoyed by hippies, families and modern day Cara-Cara lifestyle junkies, but it's greener (no weed pun intended there). We love how VW has successfully captured much of the original’s trademarks such as two-tone colouring and that bulbous nose. The good news here is that the company has confirmed production within the next 3-4 years and there will be an I.D. BUZZ CARGO variant as well.
Audi PB18 e-tron
Audi’s logic-first approach to looks may have won it fewer fans than its segment rivals, however there’s always been a low lying rebellious streak in the design department. There already are a handful of new concepts from the brand like GT e-tron concept but this PB18 e-tron stands tall. The shooting brake electric hypercar is inspired by Audi’s Le Mans racing exploits while its name is derived from Pebble Beach – a festival of extreme, rare and new concepts. Underneath the dramatic skin is an electric drivetrain with batteries and three electric motors. Audi claims 2 seconds from 0-100km/h but with such a jazzy look it’s a pity it isn’t lumped with the screaming V10 from the R8. Even so, we love it.
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQ Silver Arrow
This is in homage to the W 125 Silver Arrow from 1937 and you have to see the Vision EQ Silver Arrow in the metal for your visual senses to be fully assaulted by its devastatingly good looks. It sits very low from the ground, invoking the surreal aura of a speed demon. Preposterously large and thick wheels reminiscently poke out beyond the car’s shoulder height like the period racers. It’s an astonishing collision of digital and analogue foundations but either way, it’s one of the more exciting cars showing the potential of electric drive thrills.