WATCH | Explosions as fire guts car dealership in Cape Town
WARNING: Strong language - not for sensitive viewers
02 January 2019 - 13:55
Loud explosions could be heard as a fire tore through a car dealership in Cape Town and destroyed at least 10 vehicles in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Video footage recorded at the scene shows a startled onlooker ducking for cover after an explosion that set off car alarms nearby.
Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said officers arrived at the scene on Voortrekker Road in Goodwood at about 2.15am.
“They had one wooden structure and approximately 10 motor vehicles that were destroyed in the fire,” said Layne.
He said the suspected cause of the blaze was an electrical fault.
No injuries were reported.