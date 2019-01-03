Expect Tesla to almost double its vehicle lineup in 2019

Among the new models expected to be launched by Tesla this year are the Model Y, the Tesla Pickup, and the Tesla Semi.

Right now, Tesla has several vehicle projects in the works. If we're lucky, we'll see three new models go into production and hit the consumer market this year.

Model Y

The Tesla Model Y (above), which is based on the Model 3 platform but in crossover form, is expected to be released in March 2019 with production beginning in 2020. So far, company CEO Elon Musk and Tesla have revealed two teaser images of the crossover, said that the model will have no leather, and announced that it will have three rows of seating.