Expect Tesla to almost double its vehicle lineup in 2019

03 January 2019 - 09:36 By AFP Relaxnews
Tesla Model Y teaser pic
Tesla Model Y teaser pic
Image: Tesla

Among the new models expected to be launched by Tesla this year are the Model Y, the Tesla Pickup, and the Tesla Semi.

Right now, Tesla has several vehicle projects in the works. If we're lucky, we'll see three new models go into production and hit the consumer market this year.

Model Y

The Tesla Model Y (above), which is based on the Model 3 platform but in crossover form, is expected to be released in March 2019 with production beginning in 2020. So far, company CEO Elon Musk and Tesla have revealed two teaser images of the crossover, said that the model will have no leather, and announced that it will have three rows of seating.

Tesla Pickup

The Tesla pickup is prioritized behind the Model Y, so we may not see the final product this year at all; however, Musk tweeted in December that they "might have a prototype to unveil next year." In an interview with Recode, Musk described the truck as being "a really futuristic-like cyberpunk, 'Blade Runner' pickup truck," that's "gonna be awesome...gonna be amazing." We can only hope that a vehicle as highly anticipated by Musk as this truck is will live up to its quickly growing expectations.

Tesla Pickup concept sketch
Tesla Pickup concept sketch
Image: Tesla

Tesla Semi

The Tesla Semi is a vehicle that we've already seen on the streets undergoing testing, but we don't yet know what the production schedule looks like. If production of the truck which Tesla describes as "badass" and the "safest truck ever" does make it into 2019, it will likely be at the very end of the year.

Tesla Semi concept sketch
Tesla Semi concept sketch
Image: Tesla

