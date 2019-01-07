F1 legend Niki Lauda is hospitalised

Former Formula One champion Niki Lauda is in hospital in Vienna with the flu, five months after undergoing a lung transplant, Austrian media sites reported on Sunday.

Lauda, 69, an Austrian, was flown in early January from the Spanish island of Ibiza where he had been holidaying to a hospital in the Austrian capital, the publication Oesterreich reported on its website.

Oesterreich reported that Lauda was in the intensive care station but should be released from the hospital later this week, without citing sources. A spokesperson at the Vienna General Hospital could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lauda, who was badly burned in 1976 in a Formula One crash and later became an airline entrepreneur, underwent a lung transplant in August and was recuperating from the complicated surgery.

A three-time Formula One world champion behind the wheel in 1975, 1977 and 1984, Niki has added four more titles to his tally since his appointment to the position of Non-Executive Chairman of Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix in September 2012.