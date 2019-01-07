Ford plans to debut new safety-enhancing wireless tech in 2022

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it plans to roll out a wireless technology for its new vehicle models in the United States, starting 2022, that will allow direct communication between connected devices.

The new technology called C-V2X, or cellular vehicle-to-everything, would augment sensors used in self-driving cars making the vehicle's view from radars and cameras more comprehensive.

"C-V2X could complement these systems in ways similar to how our sense of hearing complements our vision," said Don Butler, executive director for Ford's connected vehicle platform.