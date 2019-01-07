No boot space in the Jimny? No problem

Suzuki’s Jimny, the SUV flavour of the moment, continues to capture the imaginations of a global audience, from potential owners to modifiers. Now Thule SA, the manufacturer and supplier of outdoor lifestyle accessories, has found a way to expand the luggage capacity of the cute 4x4.

While the new Jimny’s passenger space has grown, its tiny boot still leaves a lot to be desired, so Thule has speedily found a roof rack solution for the all-new Suzuki Jimny which has recently gone on sale.

“We chose to fit our photo car with the tried and tested Thule square bar – an appropriate choice considering the retro-styling of the little Suzuki,” said Thule SA’s Richard Downey.