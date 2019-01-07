news

Samsung reveals its first auto-centric processor

07 January 2019 - 10:13 By AFP Relaxnews
The new Samsung Exynos Auto processor is here to take infotainment to the next level
Samsung last week revealed its first processor designed to be used by vehicles: the Exynos Auto V9 will power Audi's upcoming in-vehicle infotainment systems scheduled to debut in 2020.

The Exynos Auto V9 processor was specially designed by Samsung and is the company's first auto-oriented chip, designed to power in-vehicle infotainment systems with multiple displays, e.g., Audi's upcoming next-gen system destined to make its debut in 2020.

The processor, which is based on eight-nanometer process tech, is packed with power and intelligence including (but not limited to) eight ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores – offering speeds up to 3.2 GHz – and the Mali G76 GPU, a premium HiFi 4 audio digital signal processor, an intelligent NPU that can provide digital concierge services, and a safety island core.

All these features work to support up to six displays and 12 camera connections to keep everyone in both the front and back seats entertained simultaneously. Additionally, the embedded safety island supports Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL)-B standards.

This chip comes as no surprise, though, if you can remember back to November of 2017 when Samsung announced that its Exynos processors were selected by Audi to power their future infotainment systems. At the time of that announcement, the chip was expected to power only four displays at once.

Samsung, however, is not alone in creating automobile-friendly technology. Qualcomm, Blackberry, and NVIDIA all have processors powering infotainment systems already on the streets, so when the V9 is finally integrated into Audi's system next year, it may be old news.

