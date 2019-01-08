Harley-Davidson LiveWire will go on sale later this year

The electric motorcycle that Harley-Davidson announced back in 2014 is finally hitting the market this year.

Since 2014, Harley-Davidson has been working on developing its first electric motorcycle; at the Consumer Electronics Show on Monday, the company announced that the 2020 LiveWire model is finally available for pre-order before its official August launch.

The bike will be released under the company's More Roads to Harley-Davidson plan that outlines H-D's ambitions to diversify the lineup; the final point on this plan is to expand electrification. The LiveWire will be followed by additional electric model releases over the next three years.