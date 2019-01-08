Toyota draws first blood in Dakar 2019

The first stage of the 2019 Dakar Rally was won by Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah in an SA-built Gazoo Toyota Hilux, 1 min 59 sec ahead of reigning Dakar champion Carlos Sainz in the X-Raid Mini JCW Buggy.

Taking third place in Monday’s stage from Lima to Pisco in Peru, was Poland’s Jakub Przygonski (Mini JCW Rally), just one second behind his Spanish team-mate. The top South African was Giniel de Villiers (Gazoo Hilux) in sixth place and 2 min 40 sec off the lead.

“We decided to go at a good pace, rather than push too hard on the opening stage,” said De Villiers after completing the 84 km stage. “There’s very little time to be made on such a relatively short stage, but even a small mistake can put you on the back foot for the remainder of the race.”

The predicted Toyota vs Mini battle got into full swing in the short but tough opening stage of the Dakar in the dunes of the Peruvian desert on Monday, with the two brands making up nine of the top ten positions in the overall car standings. The only other marque in the top ten was the PH Sport Peugeot of Britain’s Harry Hunt, in ninth place.