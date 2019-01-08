news

MOVIE LEGENDS

Transformers BumbleBees to go on auction

One lucky collector sought for enviable collection of famous movie autobot

08 January 2019 - 08:22 By Motoring Reporter
Three of the four Bumblebee Camaros from the Transformers movies that are going under the hammer later this month. Picture: SUPPLIED
The reincarnation of Chevrolet’s Camaro pony car for the new millennium was spearheaded by a never-before-seen marketing frenzy through Michael bay’s Transformers franchise which began in 2007 with the first film of the series. The autobot Bumblebee, which transforms from a warrior of few words into a rear-wheel-smoking, bright yellow Camaro captured the hearts of both young and old.

The four Bumblebee Camaros which stared in all the Transformers movies will go under the hammer at Barrett-Jackson auction house in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the US later this month.

It’s possible that fans may have always been too engrossed with the action to take notice of Bumblebee’s changing grille throughout the Transformers movies. There have four different iterations of Bumblebee in five films. 

The new millennium Camaro is the fifth generation of the Pony car since 1967, and the first Transformers film actually featured a car based on a Camaro concept, and which largely previewed the production car to come in 2009.

Bumblebee received minor tweaks for Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen before the second Bumblebee, a 2010 vintage Camaro, appeared in Transformers: Dark of the Moon. In the 2013 Transformers: Age of Extintion the shape-shifting Camaro had slimmer headlights and a reworked front and rear design.

The last Bumblebee is the edgier-looking 2016 model. It lit up Transformers: The Last Knight and is the sixth generation of the production Camaro that debuted last year. All four cars will be sold together as a collection, with all proceeds going to a non-profit organisation that supports military families.

However, none of the fur cars are road-legal due to specific changes applied to them for their movie starring roles.

Click here for more information on the auction.

