Bose is splicing its noise-cancelling trickery into your next car

Bose announced this week the adaptation of its noise-cancelling headphone technology into cars, trucks, and SUVs; the new QuietComfort Road Noise Control vehicle cabin solution will make those routes over rough roads sound like they've been freshly paved.

Bose's QuietComfort technology has become iconic in the world of ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) headphones, and now the company is bringing the same noise cancellation to your car; Bose's QuietComfort Road Noise Control is a sound-reducing solution that works with accelerometers, proprietary signal-processing software, microphones, and your vehicle's audio system to soften sounds.