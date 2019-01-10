news

China new car sales decline for first time in years

10 January 2019 - 14:51 By AFP Relaxnews
New cars lined up at a parking lot in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province
New cars lined up at a parking lot in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province
Image: AFP

China's annual passenger car sales fell last year for the first time in more than 20 years as the trade war with the US rocked consumer confidence and Beijing reined in car financing channels.

Passenger car sales fell to 22.4 million vehicles in 2018, down 5.8 percent from a year earlier, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Wednesday.

In December sales plummeted 19.2 percent from a year earlier, the CPCA said.

The slumping market has hit China's manufacturing sector, which contracted last month for the first time in more than two years, according to official data.

Beijing's bruising trade war with Washington comes as it grapples with a slowing domestic economy – growth is expected to have eased to around 6.5 percent in 2018, down from 6.9 percent in 2017.

The gloomy export picture has reinforced the need for Beijing to rely on its legion of consumers to grow its economy.

But the government's campaign against debt was in full force last year, cutting into parts of the shadow finance industry like peer-to-peer lending which financed car purchases for some consumers. 

Declining car sales may be last year's phenomenon, said CPCA secretary general Cui Dongshu. 

"I hope that's the case," he said.

Officials are taking steps to reignite consumer spending. 

Policies will be rolled out to push auto and home appliance consumption, an official at the state planner told official news agency Xinhua this week.

Still some officials have indicated car sales may have little room for growth. 

"The period of rapid growth in production and sales of cars is over and low growth speed could become the norm in the automotive market," Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology said last year, according to China News. 

UK new car sales record biggest fall in 10 years

British new car sales in 2018 fell at their fastest rate since the global financial crisis a decade ago, hit by a slump in demand for diesel, ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Bose is splicing its noise-cancelling trickery into your next car news
  2. Rolls-Royce had one hell of a good 2018 news
  3. Toyota recalls a further 1.7-million cars over Takata airbag defects news
  4. China new car sales decline for first time in years news
  5. EVENTS | Your Ignition guide to motoring in 2019 news

Latest Videos

North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
X