Elon Musk teases flying Tesla

Elon Musk plans to combine his car- and rocket-making skills to build a flying car, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX revealed in a tweet on Wednesday night.

For real, it seems.

The SA-born billionaire tweeted an animation of a flying and hovering DeLorean from the Back to the Future 2 movie, accompanied by the words “the new Roadster will actually do something like this.”

When a follower tweeted back “The thing is I feel like you’re not joking”, Musk answered: “I’m not. [The car] will use SpaceX cold gas thruster system with ultra high pressure air in a composite over-wrapped pressure vessel in place of the two rear seats”.

Musk added that the car will basically accelerate at the limit of human endurance, and would easily be able to cover a quarter-mile sprint in under eight seconds.

Musk had earlier announced that the new Tesla Roadster to be launched next year would have an electric motor complemented by small rocket engines to dramatically improve its acceleration, braking and cornering.