VW & Ford cancel Detroit Auto Show appearance to announce alliance

The Detroit auto show was abuzz over what Ford and Volkswagen would announce on Tuesday, after the car giants called off a joint appearance during which they were widely expected to announce an alliance.

The two car giants have been in discussions for more than six months over a partnership to develop self-driving and electric technologies. But a source close to the talks told AFP that they had so far only produced a deal over commercial vehicles.

A highly-anticipated announcement at the US's premiere auto show in the Motor City was called off late on Monday, and the two sides planned a conference call with reporters instead for the following morning.

"We don't have enough details yet to go out in front of more than 500 journalists, so we decided to call it off," Ford spokesman Mark Truby told AFP.

Earlier in the day, Ford Chairman Bill Ford had told reporters that discussions were going well but that they would have "more to say later this week."

Both Ford and Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess appeared optimistic about a potential partnership.

"Volkswagen is a really big car company worldwide ... but we are not as big in small commercial vehicles," Diess told the Detroit Free Press newspaper.

"So we decided to join forces there. And we will become very, very competitive together in this segment – which consists of small commercial vans and small and midsize pickup trucks."

Aside from the abrupt cancellation by Ford and VW, the show began as scripted, with SUVs, trucks and sports cars centre stage, with extra showmanship to pump up the excitement despite fewer carmakers and more uncertainty this year.

Automakers have all but abandoned compact cars and sedans, an ever-shrinking portion of the North American market, as evidenced by what models were on display.

Pick-ups, SUVs and high-performance vehicles dominated the new debuts. Volkswagen was among the few exceptions with a new Passat sedan.

For the first time, Ford publicly displayed a redesigned Explorer SUV, including a hybrid version, which first debuted in Detroit on Friday.

Fiat Chrysler unveiled redesigns of larger models of its popular Ram truck.

For those looking for an alternative, carmakers were emphasizing sporty cars and nostalgic pasts – largely eschewing the traditional sedan in favor of flashier options.

With a flair of showmanship that included virtual-reality goggles and a sports car levitating down from the ceiling, Ford revealed a high-powered version of the Mustang called the Shelby GT500 – boasting more than 520kW.

A practically jubilant Akio Toyoda introduced a refresh of his beloved sports car Supra, which Toyota stopped producing 17 years ago.