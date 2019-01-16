Infiniti drops electric QX Inspiration at Detroit Auto Show

While Infiniti was set to debut a snazzy new EV concept on Monday – which it eventually did – the QX Inspiration concept never actually made it to the press conference due to technical complications. Instead, following the car-less launch, the model slowly rolled (most likely manually) onto the Infiniti stand later, according to AutoBlog.

Like Nissan, Infiniti too is showing off a Japan-inspired, luxurious, fully-electric EV concept at the Detroit Auto Show; however, unlike its competitor, who already has an electric-powered lineup on the market, the Infiniti QX inspiration will serve as "a precursor to the brand's first fully-electric vehicle."