Kia issues recall of 68,000 vehicles for fire risks

17 January 2019 - 10:39 By Reuters
Kia Motors Corp said on Wednesday it is issuing a new recall for 68,000 US vehicles at risk of fuel leaks after it previously recalled them in 2017 for engine fire risks.

Kia said a high pressure fuel pipe may have been damaged or improperly installed as part of an engine replacement that could increase the risk of fire. The Korean automaker also said it is offering a software update to nearly 1.7-million US vehicles to protect them from internal damage.

