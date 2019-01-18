Got 300 bucks? Want a McLaren? Well then Lego will hook you up

One of the most extreme super cars in the world can now be assembled from the comfort of your living room floor.

Two hundred and nineteen and 15cm-long pieces of Lego bricks can now construct a McLaren Senna, one of the British company’s most-wanted speed demons named after the late Formula One World Champion Ayrton Senna who won each of his three Formula 1 World Championships in a McLaren. The car that bears his name was officially unveiled in 2017 and weighs a paltry 1 374 kg with an output of 588kW from a turbocharged V8 engine. The resultant power-to-weight ratio of 491kW per ton enables this track-focused yet road-legal McLaren searing acceleration times from 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.8 seconds.

The Lego model is finished in Victory Grey with orange highlights and features a front splitter, roof snorkel, diffuser and giant rear wing. It also comes with a set of exchangeable wheel rims, a removable windscreen and its own mini-figure driver wearing a painted version of a McLaren race suit complete with Pirelli partnership logo. The kit includes one special feature that isn’t available to the average real Senna owner: its own buildable wind tunnel.

Lego has in the past collaborated with other supercar brands to shrink some of the world’s most desired machines for the entertainment of young tykes. These include a Ferrari F40, Bugatti Chiron and a Porsche 911 GT3. Just as others before it, the new McLaren Senna LEGO Speed Champions edition is a limited edition of 500 sets worldwide and costs R300 if you can find one.