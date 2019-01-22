news

Hyundai introduces the world's first multi-collision airbag system

22 January 2019 - 14:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Hyundai is testing an airbag system for effective protection from multiple collisions.
The South Korean car maker has developed an airbag system that offers additional protection in multiple-impact accidents, where an initial collision is followed by secondary impacts with other objects such as trees and electricity posts etc.

The new cutting-edge airbag technology has been developed to reduce the risk of driver and passenger injuries from multi-collisions. Unlike current systems that offer no protection from secondary impacts in cases where the initial collision is insufficient to trigger airbag deployment, Hyundai's new technology allows them to open, and to do so in a manner that takes into account the relative position of cabin occupants and the intensity of impacts.

To develop its new system, Hyundai analyzed a broad range of multi-collision scenarios with a view to improving the precision of airbag triggering in the widest possible variety of accidents.

The new safety systems will ship with forthcoming models by Hyundai and  its subsidiary Kia.

