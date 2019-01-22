news

Toyota and Panasonic team-up to build electric car batteries

22 January 2019 - 12:10
Toyota is ramping up its ambitions for electric-powered vehicles.
Toyota is ramping up its ambitions for electric-powered vehicles.
Image: AFP

Toyota announced on Tuesday it was creating a joint venture with Panasonic to develop batteries for electric cars, as the Japanese auto giant ramps up its ambitions for electric-powered vehicles.

The firm will be set up by 2020 and controlled 51-49 percent by Toyota, the Prius manufacturer said in a statement.

"Toyota and Panasonic are confident that the contracts concluded today will further strengthen and accelerate their actions toward achieving competitive batteries," the statement added.

Toyota boss Akio Toyoda has previously said he wants half of the firm's global sales to come from electric-powered vehicles by 2030, up from around 15 percent now.

"The key to electrifying vehicles in the future will be batteries. In order for Japan to survive this era of profound change with no natural resources, we must develop competitive batteries and establish systems for a stable supply," Toyoda said.

Panasonic is seen as a specialist in the battery sector and has already partnered up with electric vehicle innovator Tesla to operate a huge "gigafactory" in the United States. 

Nasser al-Attiyah wins his third Dakar Rally title

Qatar's Nasser al-Attiyah cruised to his third Dakar Rally title on Thursday with a 46-minute cushion over second-placed Nani Roma in a Mini. The ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Toyota and Panasonic team-up to build electric car batteries news
  2. Jorge Lorenzo will miss Malaysian MotoGP test due to wrist operation Motorsport
  3. Carlos Ghosn offers to wear electronic ankle tag in exchange for bail news
  4. TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition Motoring
  5. EVENTS | Your Ignition guide to motoring in 2019 news

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'
X