Honda sketches new EV Concept that will appear at Geneva Motor Show

On Wednesday, Honda shared a design sketch of an upcoming EV concept that's slated to be officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in a couple of months.

According to the company, this electric model was developed with functionality and purpose at the top of the list, criteria which the simple and streamlined exterior design – very obviously inspired by the 2017 Urban EV Concept – supports.