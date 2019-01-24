news

Honda sketches new EV Concept that will appear at Geneva Motor Show

24 January 2019 - 16:36 By AFP Relaxnews
A sketch of Honda's latest EV concept
Image: Supplied

Honda has announced that the world premiere of its latest adorable city concept car will take place at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

On Wednesday, Honda shared a design sketch of an upcoming EV concept that's slated to be officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in a couple of months.

According to the company, this electric model was developed with functionality and purpose at the top of the list, criteria which the simple and streamlined exterior design – very obviously inspired by the 2017 Urban EV Concept – supports.

Comparing Motor Authority's spy shots of the camouflaged vehicle in the wild with the previous generation, this 2019 version gains two back doors, bringing the total up to five instead of three like the 2017 iteration.

Honda created this prototype in accordance with its Electric Vision, "a commitment that two thirds of European sales will feature electrified technology by 2025."

A production model is expected to go on sale in Europe later this year, but you can check out the concept in Geneva starting on March 5.

