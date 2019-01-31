A self-driving pub, anyone?

Italian startup and fancy bar maker Makr Shakr has come up with a pretty radical detour to the concept of autonomous cars: a self-driving bar.

Having already produced specialised robotic bartenders for the entertainment industry, a self-driving robotic bar is seemingly the next logical step. The company has named its autonomous pub "Guido" and the idea is to make life more convenient for the act of downing a cold one in future.

Emanuele Rossetti, CEO of Makr Shakr, told Digital Trends that the concept self-driving bar aims to maximise a specific location's potential. Guido is meant to activate new parts of a city or area and create a mobile bar industry.

This could work well in quenching the dry throats of citizens or tourists in cities with the easy access provided by a smartphone app, which gives you the real-time location of the mobile bar. Payment for a drink is also via the same smartphone app.

According to Makr Shakr plans are afoot to engage municipalities and design firm Carlo Ratti Associati will put the aesthetic touches in developing Guido.

The concept of self-driving services isn’t new. In the US there are already self-driving pizza-delivery cars. Guido addresses just one of a number of other services waiting in line to be delivered autonomously.