A trio of new Fast&Furious films in the pipeline

Using his instagram account last week, action actor Vin Diesel announced that "Fast 9" will begin shooting next month.”

The filming of the ninth episode of the high octane Fast & Furious movie series will apparently kick off in London. Diesel has also promised a tenth film to round out a trio of films following the passing of actor Paul Walker, who played Brian O'Connor until the seventh film.

Diesel said he has promised Universal Pictures three spinoffs, including one that focuses on a female protagonist.

Meanwhile the new spinoff film that stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham has an official premiere date of August 2, according to an IG post from Johnson.

The new blockbuster film is be officially titled "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw," – the names of the characters played by Jason and Dwayne.

The film will see both characters, whose relationship hasn’t been exactly cordial, teaming up against a new villain portrayed by Idris Elba.