news

MOVIES

A trio of new Fast&Furious films in the pipeline

Hobbs and Shaw film spinoff confirmed for August, and filming for 'Fast 9' begins next month

31 January 2019 - 14:10 By Motoring Reporter
Strong cast in 'Hobbs & Shaw spinoff will be bolstered by Brit Idris Elba while a new female focsed spin-off is also set for debut. Picture: SUPPLIED
Strong cast in 'Hobbs & Shaw spinoff will be bolstered by Brit Idris Elba while a new female focsed spin-off is also set for debut. Picture: SUPPLIED

Using his instagram account last week, action actor Vin Diesel announced that "Fast 9" will begin shooting next month.”

The filming of the ninth episode of the high octane Fast & Furious movie series will apparently kick off in London. Diesel has also promised a tenth film to round out a trio of films following the passing of actor Paul Walker, who played Brian O'Connor until the seventh film.

Diesel said he has promised Universal Pictures three spinoffs, including one that focuses on a female protagonist.

Meanwhile the new spinoff film that stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham has an official premiere date of August 2, according to an IG post from Johnson.

The new blockbuster film is be officially titled "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw," – the names of the characters played by Jason and Dwayne.

The film will see both characters, whose relationship hasn’t been exactly cordial, teaming up against a new villain portrayed by Idris Elba.

Most read

  1. A trio of new Fast&Furious films in the pipeline news
  2. Lexus ES 250 is a smooth operator Reviews
  3. Call for relaxed car-pollution laws in Germany news
  4. TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition Motoring
  5. EVENTS | Your Ignition guide to motoring in 2019 news

Latest Videos

Protest brings Pretoria West to a standstill
Police ask for public’s help to identify driver of spinning car that hit ...
X