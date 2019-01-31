SA’s best-selling vehicles of 2018

Following last week’s breakdown of 2018 new-vehicle sales performance by brand, this week we bring you detailed numbers of the top-selling model ranges overall and in the most popular segments.

The figures are skewed by the fact that big players like BMW and Mercedes-Benz don’t reveal their sales figures, but suffice to say the status quo remains largely unchanged with usual suspects Toyota and Volkswagen taking the lion’s share, with Ford and Nissan also featuring strongly in the SUV and bakkie ranks. Korean brands Hyundai and Kia continue to make strong inroads into the local market, and Suzuki is showing good growth.

The move from hatches and sedans to SUVs continues unabated as buyers opt for their superior practicality and raised ride heights (and in some cases actual off-road ability).

TOP 20 SELLING MODEL RANGES OVERALL – 2018

1 Toyota Hilux – 40,022

2 Ford Ranger – 30,135

3 VW Polo – 29,789

4 VW Polo Vivo – 27,318

5 Nissan NP200 – 19,582

6 Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest – 17,239

7 Toyota Quantum – 16,584

8 Isuzu KB – 14,181

9 Toyota Fortuner – 13,099

10 Hyundai Grand i10 – 11,942

11 Toyota Etios – 10,410

12 Renault Kwid - 9,695

13 Kia Picanto - 9,119

14 Toyota Yaris – 8,717

15 Nissan NP300 – 8,644

16 Ford Figo - 6,544

17 VW Tiguan – 6,306

18 Ford Fiesta – 6,021

19 Toyota RAV-4 – 5,936

20 Hyundai i20 - 5,831

COMPACT CARS

VW Polo – 29,789

VW Polo Vivo – 27,318

Hyundai Grand i10 – 11,942

Toyota Etios – 10,410

Renault Kwid – 9,695

Kia Picanto – 9,119

Toyota Yaris – 8,717

Ford Figo – 6,544

Ford Fiesta – 6,021

Hyundai i20 – 5,831

MEDIUM CARS

Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest – 17,239

VW Golf – 4,508

Nissan Almera – 4,340

Mazda 3 – 3,019

Audi A3 – 2,946

Hyundai Accent – 1,925

Ford Focus – 1,587

VW Jetta – 1,505

Hyundai Elantra – 1,271

Honda Ballade – 931