Triumph SA to launch two new bikes

The Bonneville Speed Twin will join Triumph’s Modern Classic range as a custom roadster powered by the above-mentioned twin-cylinder 1,200cc motor. It has all the latest electronics and riding modes, set into a retro-styled bike with premium detailing such as brushed aluminium front and rear fenders, and anodised forged aluminum headlight brackets.

An upright and relatively relaxed riding position make the new Speed Twin an approachable choice for new and old riders alike.

Pricing of the new bikes will be announced closer to launch time.

It was all change for Triumph motorcycles in SA in 2018 when the brand was taken over from longtime importers Kawasaki Motorcycles SA, and handed to the Fury Motor Group in a joint venture with automotive industry veteran Bruce Allen.

It was part of the British brand’s efforts to portray a more upscale new corporate worldwide image in single, larger dealerships in cities rather than the previous smaller dealers scattered about suburbia.

The plan to showcase this smart image in a new flagship Triumph World Black facility in Woodmead has been put on hold after SA motorcycle sales took another big dip in 2018 and, for now, the importer has decided to continue selling bikes from its existing Sandton dealership, with smaller service and repair facilities around the country.

It’s been a rough ride for SA’s motorcycle industry in the past few years, particularly in the over-500cc market, which has dropped from 9,000 units sold in 2014 to 4,800 in 2018, and last year the market was down 26% on the year before.

Although Triumph’s market share increased from 5% to 7%, its sales volumes have shown a decline which has prompted putting a hold on its Gauteng expansion plans.