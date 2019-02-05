news

The Renault-Nissan alliance is partnering with Google to build self-driving cars - Nikkei

05 February 2019 - 16:07 By Reuters
The Google logo is shown reflected on an adjacent office building in Irvine, California.
The Google logo is shown reflected on an adjacent office building in Irvine, California.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance will tie up with Alphabet Inc's Google to develop autonomous taxis and other services using self-driving vehicles, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

Google's self-driving car company Waymo will work with the carmakers and announce a plan for the arrangement as early as this spring, the business daily reported. 

The partners are considering the joint development of unmanned taxis using Nissan vehicles and a system that handles reservation and payments, Nikkei said.

A spokesman at the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance Nick Twork said, "This (Nikkei) story is based on rumors and speculation. We have nothing to announce."

Google's Waymo did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Last month, Nissan Motor Corp said its board remained committed to the carmaker's alliance with Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, after directors met to discuss the ongoing investigation into former chairman Carlos Ghosn and ways to bolster governance. 

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is still selling the most cars in the world at the moment

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance narrowly held onto its place as the top seller of cars last year despite the spectacular arrest of its boss ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. The Renault-Nissan alliance is partnering with Google to build self-driving ... news
  2. PODCAST | Cargumentative Motoring
  3. Azerbaijan Grand Prix extends F1 contract deal to 2023 Motorsport
  4. TV PICKS | This week's best motoring shows on Ignition Motoring
  5. EVENTS | Your Ignition guide to motoring in 2019 news

Latest Videos

Emotional return to school for Hoërskool Driehoek pupils
Wits university students clash with campus security – What we know so far
X