Complete our Ignition survey and you could win a R10,000 weekend for two
Three viewers of the motoring channel can each spend a weekend at an Orion Hotel in SA
Ignition is SA’s first and only television channel dedicated entirely to all things motoring, broadcasting 24/7 on DStv channel 189.
But Ignition doesn't just love cars – we live them! We know that you, our viewers, feel the same and that's why we want to bring you the best motoring content from around the globe and locally to keep your engines running.
To understand who you are and what you want from SA's only motoring channel, we'd like you to complete a quick 10-minute online survey.
The prize
All fully completed questionnaires will be automatically entered into a random draw and three lucky viewers will stand a chance of winning a weekend away for two at any Orion Hotel nationwide.
The prize includes dinner, bed and breakfast, all to the value of R10,000!
>> Click here to start the survey
Terms & conditions
- Three viewers' names will be randomly drawn once they have completed the questionnaire. Each viewer will win one weekend away for two people, including dinner, bed and breakfast, worth R10 000.
- The prize can be used at any Orion Hotel property in SA excluding Ditholo Game Lodge.
- The prize is valid for six months from the date of receiving the prize letter.
- Winners will have to supply their own transport to the chosen destination and book directly with reservations at Orion Hotel Properties.