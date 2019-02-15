Lightning teases electric motorcycle that competes with petrol-powered rivals

This week Lightning Motorcycles followed up last month's electric motorcycle teaser image with a new pic of its high-performing, fully liquid-cooled electric motor.

Over the years, Lightning Motorcycles has made its name in the motorcycle industry by developing electric bikes that outrun some of the most high-performing petrol-powered models. In response to wide public interest, the company announced last month that it was sending its first model off to be mass-marketed and on Thursday, Lightning Motorcycles published a teaser image of its electric motor accompanied by a few details.

he image that the company provided with last month's announcement featured nothing but the motorcycle's glowing headlights with some specs written overtop: 240km range, 240km/h top speed, 35-minute DC charge, $12,998 starting price (roughly R183,502), coming March 2019. Now, we know a bit more about what's behind those details.