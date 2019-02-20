Sun blows wind away in race to conquer the oceans

For thousands of years sailors have battled the breeze to cross the seas. Now all you need is sunlight and suntan lotion.

A prominent SA boatbuilder has launched its first hybrid catamaran that can sail for hours on solar-powered batteries.

If you don’t feel like hoisting the sails, you switch on the electric propulsion system and cruise to your destination.

The vessel, dubbed Electrified by her overseas owners, was launched in December by Voyage Yachts of Cape Town, which produces yachts mainly for the Caribbean luxury charter market. The company is building a second bigger hybrid model to be launched later this year.