Most drivers still scared of self-driving cars

Seven out of 10 Americans are still scared to ride in fully self-driving cars, an American Automobile Association (AAA) study has found.

A year after a number of high-profile autonomous-vehicle incidents, AAA’s annual automated vehicle survey found that 71 percent of people are still afraid to ride in them, compared to 63 percent the year before.

The previous study took place before an Uber self-driving test vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian at night in Arizona, US, in 2018. In recent years there have also been two reported deaths of drivers who crashed while using the partial-automation autopilot mode in their Teslas.

AAA believes the key to helping consumers feel more comfortable with fully self-driving vehicles will be bridging the gap between the perception of automated vehicle technology and the reality of how it actually works in today’s cars.

“Automated vehicle technology is evolving on a very public stage and, as a result, it is affecting how consumers feel about it,” said Greg Brannon, AAA’s director of Automotive Engineering and Industry Relations.