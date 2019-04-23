Tesla unveils hardware that could revolutionise autonomous driving

Tesla on Monday unveiled computer hardware for "full self-driving" capabilities as part of its strategy to bring autonomous cars to the mainstream.

At an investor presentation the electric-car maker revealed technical details of a new chip and computer being installed in all its vehicles to advance its goals for autonomous driving.

Tesla already enables partial autonomy for its cars, but the road to full autonomy faces considerable legal and regulatory hurdles.

The chip announcement comes as Tesla races with Waymo, Uber and traditional auto makers to bring autonomous vehicles to market.

Chief executive Elon Musk said the new custom-designed chip, which he called the best available, was a significant milestone in self-driving.

"At first it seems improbable – how could it be that Tesla, which has never designed a chip before, could design the best chip in the world?" he said. "But that is objectively what has occurred."