Aston Martin takes the top off its fastest Volante ever

New Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante will run right up to 340km/h

24 April 2019 - 18:17 By AFP Relaxnews
Aston Martin has unveiled a convertible model of its DBS Superleggera.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin has opened the roof on its DBS Superleggera, making it the fastest convertible in the British company's history.

Powered by a 533kW V12 engine, the droptop promises a top speed of 340km/h.

Unsurprisingly, the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is almost identical in design to the coupé version, except for its open top. Its 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, promising prime performances - including 0-100km/h acceleration in just 3.6 seconds.

The 2+2 cabriolet has a fabric roof with a retraction mechanism that was put through its paces over more than 100,000 test cycles. The roof takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close.

Aston Martin has also announced a variety of customisation options for this model, with deliveries slated to start from Q3 2019.

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is expected to be priced at £247,500 (roughly R4,6m) in the UK.

