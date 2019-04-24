news

Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman will both be fully electric by 2022

Battery-powered versions of Porsche's mid-engined twins to launch within three years

24 April 2019 - 17:04
The Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman are destined to become fully electric.
The Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman are destined to become fully electric.
Image: Supplied

On Tuesday as noted by AutoCar, Porsche's chair confirmed that fully electric versions of the 718 Boxster and the 718 Cayman will launch within three years.

Yesterday, Porsche's chair Oliver Blume confirmed that the company has "prototypes of the 718 running in electric now, and a hybrid prototype is being built ... although it is not yet clear whether it would be a plug-in hybrid or hybrid".

That being said, we can expect to see fully electric renditions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman by 2022 and possibly a set of hybrid versions as well. According to the report, hybrid models are being pursued to provide drivers with a range over 300km without significantly altering the mid-engine platform architecture.

The segment will follow in the footsteps of the next-gen Macan SUV which will be offered as a hybrid on the standard MLB platform or as a pure-electric variant on the upcoming PPE platform; the hybrid and fully-electric 718 models could thus be on completely different platforms.

AutoCar's sources state that the 718 hybrid's drivetrains are based on existing models used in the 911 model.

Porsche also announced earlier this year that the 2020 Taycan, the company's very first production EV - expected to hit dealerships later this year - will have a range of over 500km on a single charge.

MORE

FIRST DRIVE | 2019 Porsche Macan gets a leaner look and improved cabin

Porsche’s best-selling vehicle expertly juggles the family-car and sports role
Motoring
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Cargumentative - How now, sacred cow?

The Cargumentative team discuss one of the car world's biggest sacred cows: the VW Beetle. ​
Motoring
1 week ago

FIRST DRIVE | 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible is for the sun-worshippers

Mark Smyth drove the drop-top version of BMW’s M850i in the Algarve
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. SA's top 20 best-selling vehicles news
  2. Tesla unveils hardware that could revolutionise autonomous driving news
  3. Meet the most radical ride for this year's Knysna Hillclimb Motorsport
  4. Gerhard Berger ranks Lewis Hamilton in same league as Ayrton Senna Motorsport
  5. REVIEW | The 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 is a charming rebel Reviews

Latest Videos

Homes destroyed, lives lost: KZN floods leave a trail of devastation
Ready to vote? 4 questions you never thought to ask
X