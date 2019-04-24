Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman will both be fully electric by 2022

On Tuesday as noted by AutoCar, Porsche's chair confirmed that fully electric versions of the 718 Boxster and the 718 Cayman will launch within three years.

Yesterday, Porsche's chair Oliver Blume confirmed that the company has "prototypes of the 718 running in electric now, and a hybrid prototype is being built ... although it is not yet clear whether it would be a plug-in hybrid or hybrid".

That being said, we can expect to see fully electric renditions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman by 2022 and possibly a set of hybrid versions as well. According to the report, hybrid models are being pursued to provide drivers with a range over 300km without significantly altering the mid-engine platform architecture.

The segment will follow in the footsteps of the next-gen Macan SUV which will be offered as a hybrid on the standard MLB platform or as a pure-electric variant on the upcoming PPE platform; the hybrid and fully-electric 718 models could thus be on completely different platforms.

AutoCar's sources state that the 718 hybrid's drivetrains are based on existing models used in the 911 model.

Porsche also announced earlier this year that the 2020 Taycan, the company's very first production EV - expected to hit dealerships later this year - will have a range of over 500km on a single charge.