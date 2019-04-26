Ford's answer to a parent's nightmare: The self-braking shopping trolley

Anti-collision systems have been available in cars for a little while, and now they’re coming to a different kind of wheeled conveyance: shopping trolleys.

Ford is experimenting with a concept trolley that automatically brakes when it senses it’s about to hit another object inside the supermarket and its parking lot – a situation that is especially likely to occur when a child is pushing the trolley.

“When it comes to raising the blood pressure, for parents, the weekly shop is right up there with getting the kids to bed and meal times. And while toddler meltdowns and trips to the sweet aisle are trying, few moments can be more worrying than seeing your child careen off at high speed on a supermarket trolley,” says a Ford press release.

Now the Blue Oval has come up with a way of taking the stress out of that situation – taking inspiration from the means by which new car technology helps drivers to avoid accidents on the road.