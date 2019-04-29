PODCAST | Cargumentative - What car would you buy your daughter?

news

Jaguar Simola Hillclimb.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

In this episode the guys are back with one of their legendary second-hand car challenges. This week they have to pick a first car for their respective daughters (well, imaginary daughter in Thomas's case), and justify why they chose it.

They also talk about the upcoming Jaguar Simola Hillclimb and touch on car colour trends.

